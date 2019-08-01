McConnell Air Force Base continues to grow its fleet of KC-46A Pegasus aircraft.
Since the first two arrived in January, six more KC-46 aircraft have joined the base. The most recent landed July 19.
Ultimately, the base is expected to receive 36 of the aircraft. McConnell officials say the planes have been arriving at a rate of about one every two weeks.
McConnell was selected in 2018 to be the first U.S. Air Force Base to receive the new tanker, which is set to displace the Cold War-era KC-135. Both models are tankers, large aircraft that refuel others during flight.