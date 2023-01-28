The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, at the request of the Wellington Police Department, is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Jan. 21 in Sumner County.
Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 10:26 p.m. Jan. 21, two officers with the Wellington Police Department arrived at the residence of 1111 E Seventh St. in Wellington regarding a disturbance.
As officers entered the Wellington residence, they were met by Harley Bagby, 30 – reportedly tearing up the house – who exited a bedroom into the hallway with a large knife. Officers gave commands to Bagby to drop the knife. Bagby did not comply and advanced. One officer fired multiple times and struck Bagby. Wellington EMS pronounced him deceased at approximately 11:05 p.m.
The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave. No further information will be released at this time as the KBI investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation has concluded, the findings will be turned over to the Sumner County Attorney for review.