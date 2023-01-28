Area/State News Logo

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, at the request of the Wellington Police Department, is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Jan. 21 in Sumner County.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 10:26 p.m. Jan. 21, two officers with the Wellington Police Department arrived at the residence of 1111 E Seventh St. in Wellington regarding a disturbance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags