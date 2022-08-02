Kansas Primary 2022

Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes talks with abortion-rights supporters during a watch party Tuesday night in Overland Park.

 LILY O"SHEA BECKER/KANSAS REFLECTOR

OVERLAND PARK — Kansas voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a constitutional amendment that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observers who expected a close result.

The ballot measure was failing by a 62-38 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked by dubious claims by amendment supporters and the unraveling of protections by the U.S. Supreme Court.

