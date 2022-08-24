Kansas to kick off sports betting in September

With regulations finalized for state casinos – like Mulvane’s Kansas Star Casino (shown) – to offer it both in person and through an app, sports betting will officially be launching in Kansas next month.

 FILE

People in Kansas can start legally betting on sports Sept. 1, with gambling beginning in time for the start of football season.

On Aug. 18, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced the state’s four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers on Sept. 1 as part of a soft launch of the new gambling method.

