The Kansas School Superintendents’ Association has selected Goddard Superintendent Dr. Justin Henry as the 2021 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. Dr. Henry has been the Superintendent of Schools in the Goddard School District since July of 2011. Goddard USD 265 serves more than 6,000 students from the communities of Goddard and Western Wichita.
Dr. Henry, along with fellow Superintendent of the Year finalists Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Topeka; Dr. John Burke, Haysville; and Dr. Chad Higgins, Maize, were interviewed by former Kansas Superintendents of the Year recently. Candidates for Superintendent of the Year is assessed according to their professionalism, communication, community involvement and leadership while meeting the local communities’ needs and, most importantly, their students.
As Kansas Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Henry will now be considered for the AASA National Superintendent of the Year program.