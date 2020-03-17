On Tuesday, the Kansas Lottery Commission ordered the temporary closure of all casinos in the state of Kansas as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
While there have been no reported coronavirus cases on the premises, in accordance with the commission’s order the Kansas Star Casino will close at 5 a.m. March 18. This closure will impact all public operations, including the casino, hotel, restaurants, meeting space and arena. Currently, the casino is expected to remain closed through March 30.
Customers with reservations or events scheduled at Kansas Star during the closure period should call 316-719-5000 for information and assistance.