After being closed for two months due to the coronavirus, Mulvane’s Kansas Star Casino brought in $12.9 million during June, the first full month the casino was reopened for business. The casino closed in March following an executive order from Gov. Laura Kelly. Mulvane’s share of the monthly gaming revenue was zero in April and $49,676 for the days in May when the casino was open, but jumped to $128,014 in June, which is about 17 percent lower than the amount in June 2019.
Kansas Star Casino brought in nearly $13 million last month
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
