Flat Tax Rate

Sen. Tom Holland (left), D-Baldwin City, talks to Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, on the Senate floor. Holland tried unsuccessfully on Feb. 23 to amend a flat tax proposal championed by Masterson.

 TIM CARPENTER/REFLECTOR

The richest Kansans would receive thousands of dollars in income tax cuts while the poorest residents would save just a few under a bill Kansas senators gave initial approval to Feb. 23.

After a debate that turned bitter when a Democratic senator proposed a graduated income tax system, the Kansas Senate voted 22-17 for a 4.75% flat income tax rate on a voice vote. It now goes to the Kansas House of Representatives for consideration.

