The Kansas Senate released committee assignments and leadership roles for the 2021 legislative session.
Sen. Ty Masterson, district 16, will serve as senate president, replacing former Sen. Jeff Longbine. He will chair the statewide broadband expansion planning task force.
Masterson will serve on the following committees: legislative task force on dyslexia, child welfare system task force and the senate select committee on healthcare access.
Sen. Dan Kerschen, district 26, will chair the agriculture and natural resources committee. He will serve as vice chair of the senate select committee on federal tax code implementation.
Kerschen is on the following committees: ways and means, assessment and taxation, and senate select committees on healthcare access and education finance.
Sen. Mike Petersen, district 28, will chair the transportation committee. He will serve as vice chair of the utilities committee.
Petersen will serve on the federal and state affairs committee, statewide broadband expansion planning task force, and the senate select committee on federal tax code implementation.
Preparation for the upcoming session is still underway. Committee positions are subject to change.