Mascot Changes

More than 20 Kansas school districts still use Native American-themed mascots or imagery.

 HUGO PHAN/KMUW

Saying it hurts students, the Kansas Board of Education is calling on the state’s public schools to eliminate Native American-themed mascots within five years.

The board endorsed a recommendation from an advisory group on Nov. 10 that included representatives from all four federally recognized tribes in Kansas.

1
0
0
0
0