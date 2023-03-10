Transgender Bill

 

Rep. Brenda Landwehr, a Republican from Wichita, voted to pass the "women’s bill of rights" out of committee this week.

 COURTESY/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

WICHITA – Kansas lawmakers have advanced legislation that would bar transgender women from women’s bathrooms, women’s prisons, women’s locker rooms and domestic violence shelters.

Critics see the bill as a political attack on transgender and intersex people, and organizations that support victims of sexual violence said it could jeopardize the money they get from the federal government.

