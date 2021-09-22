TOPEKA – Two members of the Kansas congressional delegation who demanded swift removal of Afghans threatened by the Taliban called for thorough examination of those individuals before relocated to communities in Kansas.
U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, critical of President Joe Biden’s removal of U.S. forces and allies from Afghanistan, said each refugee from Afghanistan should be subjected to scrutiny to make certain terrorists didn’t put Americans in harm’s way.
“While it’s critical that we get Americans home safely and our allies out of Afghanistan, it’s also critical that the Biden administration ensures no corners were cut and every single evacuee entering our country receives a complete and thorough vetting process,” said LaTurner, who serves the 2nd District of eastern Kansas.
The Biden administration indicated nearly 500 refugees could be resettled in Kansas under a process initially involving 37,000 evacuees from Afghanistan who worked with U.S. government or military before the Taliban routed the Afghan government.
It’s possible as many as 95,000 Afghans could be resettled in the U.S. during the next 12 months, with the majority moving to states such as California and Texas with existing Afghan populations. Each would be assessed by the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Marshall, a Republican who previously represented the rural 1st District of western Kansas, said Gov. Laura Kelly should be responsible for guaranteeing each refugee stepping foot in Kansas was properly vetted in a third country.
“We must protect against those who may wish to do Americans harm and the potential public health threat that accompanies individuals relocating from a nation that has minimal numbers of COVID vaccinations administered and concerning numbers of other infectious diseases such as polio, mumps, rubella and tuberculosis,” the senator said.