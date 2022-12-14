Lesser Prairie Chicken

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kansas, introduced a bill challenging federal restraint of ranch and energy producers in Kansas following federal listing of the lesser prairie chicken (shown) as threatened in Kansas.

 
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas introduced legislation to prohibit the U.S. Interior Department from imposing restraints on land use through designation of the lesser prairie chicken as threatened or endangered.

In November, federal wildlife officials registered the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas and endangered in their habitat in the southwest United States. The birds can be found in regions of Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas. Federal listings influence grazing and drilling practices.

