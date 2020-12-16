Beginning Jan. 1, anglers in Kansas will pay less for daily fishing licenses.
The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission voted on Nov. 19 to decrease the daily license fee from $8.50 to $6 for Kansas residents. For non-residents, the fee was lowered from $14.50 to $10.
Prices were lowered in hopes of attracting more novice and casual anglers.
Also starting in 2021, Kansas youth 15 and younger can purchase a new youth trout permit for $7 – half of the adult permit price – which will allow youth to keep five trout in select waters. Youth can currently trout-fish for free but can only keep two trout.