Kansas public university, community and technical college headcount declines 1%

University of Kansas attracted the second-largest freshman class in the university’s history on heels of KU basketball coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks winning the NCAA Tournament championship.

 TIM CARPENTER/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA – Enrollment at state universities, community colleges and technical colleges in Kansas this fall semester dwindled 1% to accentuate a five-year decline in student headcount of more than 9%, officials said Thursday.

The Kansas Board of Regents, which has oversight roles among seven universities, 19 community colleges and seven technical colleges, reported 165,198 students enrolled at start of the 2022 academic year. Collectively, these higher education institutions lost 1,677 students from 2021.

