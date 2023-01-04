Teacher Plan

A task force created by the Kansas Board of Regents plans to finish a report in January outlining options to confront the K-12 teacher shortage in Kansas, including investing more in college student grants, teacher compensation and reforming licensure and mentoring programs.

 TIM CARPENTER/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA — Education deans at public universities in Kansas working on solutions to a K-12 teacher shortage want to dramatically expand state financial aid for college students in education programs over three years and to implement a partnership to uniformly compensate student teachers.

The task force appointed by the Kansas Board of Regents has also been working to refine an agreement among community colleges and universities allowing education students to automatically transfer 60 credit hours of courses. Another of 15 recommendations in the report draft would strengthen literacy instructional skills of teachers.

