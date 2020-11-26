SOFTwarfare, a global leader in cybersecurity integration and authentication platforms, recently launched SOFTwarfare University, a cybersecurity institute and career services program created in partnership with the State of Kansas to provide technical certifications in project management and cybersecurity, as well as job placement for Kansans who are unemployed due to COVID-19.
Technical certifications for IT, project management and cybersecurity careers are a core competency in the industry for SOFTwarfare customers, partners and employees, and this new program provides easy access to this essential training.
Cybersecurity threats are on the rise, making the demand for high-caliber cybersecurity talent higher than ever before. SOFTwarfare University’s innovative cybersecurity institute and career services programs are designed for candidates who are new to the security industry or those with some experience who are looking to expand their knowledge with technical certifications.
When the State of Kansas released the IT, Cybersecurity and IT Project Management Certification Grant as a part of the SPARK program and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, SOFTwarfare felt a responsibility and opportunity to help train the next generation of local cybersecurity professionals. With an introductory class of 250 students, SOFTwarfare University will provide accessible technical training and certifications for cybersecurity, IT project management, network operations and ethical hacking.
SOFTwarfare University goes above and beyond to ensure the success of students by providing coaching and career services, including resume writing, interview preparation and open job alerts, until the participant is employed.
“This program demonstrates how the public and private sector can work together to deliver an essential service for Kansas employers, the cybersecurity industry and, most importantly, those in our communities who are out of work due to COVID-19,” said Alan Cobb, President and CEO of the Kansas Chamber. “Anytime we have a progressive technology company looking to help create jobs and add uplift to our business community, we take that as a very good sign.”
The goal of SOFTwarfare University is to help members of the local community prepare for successful careers in cybersecurity and to help those whose careers have been impacted by COVID-19. As Kansas grows to become an epicenter of innovation in the cybersecurity industry, this program will deepen the pool of qualified candidates who will be on the front lines defending against cyber threats across the globe.