TOPEKA – A panel focused on issues relating to telehealth is preparing a recommendation to the Legislature requesting the establishment of a committee to further discuss potential avenues for payment parity for the remote services.
The telehealth working group, part of the Special Committee on Mental Health Modernization and Reform, decided Dec. 2 against recommending any sort of rate parity, with most panelists agreeing more research is needed. A bill in the 2021 legislative session died following discussions of payment parity for telehealth.
Rep. Brenda Landwehr, chairwoman of the mental health modernization committee, said if a recommendation or bill relating to payment parity were to come before the Legislature next session, it would likely meet a similar fate. The committee opted for a long-term approach.
“I think for us to recommend to the whole committee or to the Legislature to act on something in telehealth parity is something we’re not ready for,” the Wichita Republican said.
“Maybe the recommendation is to make a recommendation for a telemedicine modernization committee that is structured like this mental health committee and that brings the experts to the table.”
Parity laws in 43 states and the District of Columbia require commercial insurers to cover telehealth, otherwise known as coverage parity. Payment parity requires insurers to pay for telehealth and in-person services at equal rates, for which only a few states have enacted laws.
Since the onset of COVID, telehealth services have proven essential to providers and patients unable to make the trip in person due to pandemic restrictions or cost. Dennis Shelby, CEO of Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha, said expanded services allowed patients to see specialists up to five hours away from home with a nurse from their facility.
“Looking at it from the patient perspective, this has been extremely well received,” Shelby said. “I think that dialogue does need to continue because telemedicine in rural areas has been extremely helpful, and I think COVID-19 did bring out even further the value of telemedicine and the quality it can provide.”
Shawna Wright, a telepsychology provider, addressed how providers using online services incurred different costs than those who maintain a brick-and-mortar facility.
“The virtual practice environment isn’t free. There are common costs associated with telehealth,” Wright said, adding that while brick-and-mortar providers may recoup a physician and facility fee, remote providers likely only receive a physician fee.
Still, concerns about payment parity affecting the cost of these services for patients were enough to put a pause on any concrete action. The proposed committee would dive deeper into payment parity issues and bring all parties to the table to find a payment system that makes telehealth affordable and accessible.
Sen. Tom Hawk, a Manhattan Democrat, said another step to ensure access to medical care for Kansans would be to expand Medicaid. He approved of any measure that could offer Kansans better health care.
“It’s imperative we ensure Kansans have as many resources as possible, and the pandemic has proven telemedicine is a powerful tool in addressing health needs,” Hawk said. “These needs are ever-growing, and taking a look at how we as a state can make this service accessible to Kansans and possible for providers is a step in the right direction.”