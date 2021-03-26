MISSION (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday that the state is making everyone over the age of 16 eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine starting Monday.
"With the anticipated increase in supply from the federal government, we must get every dose of vaccine into arms quickly," Kelly said in a news release. "I strongly encourage every Kansan to get the COVID-19 vaccine so we can get back to school, back to work, and back to normal."
Several other states also have made the vaccine available to all adults, including Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Utah, and West Virginia.
The state opened up vaccinations to those with underlying health conditions and larger group of essential workers just this week. The previous phases had focuses on health care workers, nursing home residents, adults over the age of 65, key workers such as teachers and prisoners.
State Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican and member of the Senate health committee, said people have already found it necessary to get on multiple vaccine lists and even drive long distances to get shots, and she's worried that those problems will "cascade" with more people eligible. Also, she said, she wants people with chronic medical conditions to get their inoculations ahead of younger, healthier people.
"It has not been smooth," Baumgardner said. "It still is this ping pong for folks to figure out, how do I find out where and when I can get that vaccination?"
As of Friday, 35.1% of the adult population in Kansas had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The vaccine rollout has coincided with a drop in cases. The number of new cases increased by just 506 to 301,433 from Wednesday to Friday, and the number of deaths rose by 10 to 4,891.
But there are concerns that the numbers could again rise as variants begin to spread. Health officials in the Lawrence area announced Thursday that they had detected the first case of a more contagious coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom. Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said in a news release that the case is among about 30 total in Kansas in recent weeks.
"With what we are seeing with the virus in other parts of the country right now, we don't want to let our guards down," said Douglas County's Deputy Local Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher. "It's important to not get complacent even as thankfully more and more people in our community are getting vaccinated, especially those at most risk for experiencing death or hospitalization."