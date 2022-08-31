Kansas officials affirm Pyle’s petition for a spot on general election ballot

TOPEKA – On Aug. 25, the Kansas secretary of state’s office officially certified that state Sen. Dennis Pyle secured more than the required 5,000 signatures of registered voters to qualify as an independent candidate for governor in the Nov. 8 election.

Potential of an insurgent campaign by Pyle, a right-wing conservative legislator from Hiawatha, generated anxiety among supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt and optimism within ranks of loyalists for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Democrats, in fact, helped collect signatures on Pyle’s behalf.

