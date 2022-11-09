Teacher in classroom

The Government Accountability Office has released a report analyzing the nationwide teacher shortage in the US. The report lists low pay and a growing negative perception of teachers as the top reasons for dropping retention rates within the profession.

 COURTESY

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been an increase in teachers leaving the profession. Even after restrictions in the classroom eased nationwide, the problem isn’t likely to go away.

In a survey conducted by the Government Accountability Office in January of 2022, 25 percent of teachers said they are considering quitting.

