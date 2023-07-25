Classroom proficiency

In the first full year of the pandemic, Kansas and Missouri saw drops in reading and math proficiency. But educators hope that higher levels of school funding in Kansas should help reverse the trend.

 CARLOS MORENO/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

More than 75% of eighth grade students in Kansas and Missouri weren’t proficient in math in 2022, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book.

The annual child wellness report from the Anne E. Casey Foundation ranks Kansas at 26th in the nation for education and Missouri at 22nd. Kansas also ranks 28th in reading proficiency for fourth graders and 34th in math proficiency for eighth graders, according to Kansas Action for Children.

0
0
0
0
0