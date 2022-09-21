Kansas lost 3,400 jobs in August

Compared to the region, Kansas is lagging in employment numbers – still 2.3% below where it was in pre-pandemic January 2020.

The August jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Kansas lost 3,400 jobs between July and August, while the nation overall added 315,000.

The losses were fairly widespread. Construction lost 600 jobs, there were 500 fewer jobs in manufacturing and in leisure and hospitality, and the retail sector lost 900 jobs. The financial activities sector lost 800 jobs and there were 1,400 fewer state, local, and federal government jobs. The education services, wholesale trade, and transportation and utilities sectors each gained jobs.

