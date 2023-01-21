Kansas Map

While others saw negative domestic migration, Kansas was the only state in its region to see a total population decline from July 2021 to July 2022.

 COURTESY

Kansas is one of 18 states to see a decline in population between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the Census Bureau.

The Sunflower State is alone in population loss in the region. The closest Midwestern state on the list is Illinois.

0
0
0
1
0