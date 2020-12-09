TOPEKA – House Speaker Ron Ryckman and House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer faced no opposition from colleagues to retain their legislative leadership positions Monday, while partisan caucuses in the Senate led to selection of Republican Ty Masterson to serve as president and Dinah Sykes to be the chamber’s Democratic leader.
The choices are significant because Republicans holding positions of House speaker and Senate president control committee appointments, assignment of bills to committees, the calendar of legislation debated on the floor and have a larger platform to advance a legislative agenda. Major issues during the upcoming session are likely to include abortion, taxes, judicial selection, Medicaid expansion, response to the pandemic and redrawing legislative district boundaries.
The approach by Democrats and Republicans in the House was to affirm the status quo. Several retirements, the departure of GOP moderates and a top Democrat’s election loss in November forced the Senate to simultaneously fill the four most prominent posts for the first time in decades.
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly congratulated the newly selected leaders of the Legislature, which has two-thirds GOP majorities capable of overriding her vetoes.
“I look forward to working together on the issues that matter to Kansans: funding schools, keeping Kansans healthy and increasing access to affordable health care, building a stronger infrastructure and continuing down the path to economic recovery,” Kelly said.
Masterson, an Andover Republican who has led the conservative Truth Caucus at the Capitol, describes himself as an anti-abortion, limited-government, low-tax legislator who believes the Legislature must be a check on the executive branch. He’s been a member of the Senate and House since 2005, currently serving as State Senator for District 16. He will replace retiring Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican who didn’t seek re-election.
“I was honored to get unanimous support. So, I hope it brings unity to our caucus,” Masterson said in an interview. “I think fundamentally that’s the purpose of this body, is to be a check on on the executive branch of government.”
Sen. John Doll, a Garden City Republican, nominated Masterson to serve as president of the Senate.
“We need a strong leader probably more than any time in our lifetime anyway,” Doll said. “We need a Senate president we can come to and perhaps disagree with and not feel like we’re going to be punished by getting our committees taken away or our chairmanships taken away if we happen to disagree respectfully.”
The final voting for these top Kansas legislative leadership positions won’t be conducted until the session officially starts next month. Republicans hold large majorities in the House and Senate, but generally these final votes are unanimous in both chambers.
Returning and new members of the Legislature traditionally convene in December to decide which members of their political parties hold jobs of House speaker, majority leader, speaker pro tem and who leads Democrats in the House. GOP senators pick a president, majority leader and vice president as well as a minority leader.