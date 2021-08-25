The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) is offering workforce development grants to organizations across Kansas to help them create a culture that “embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities.”
Organizations selected will establish a core leadership team of three to six individuals and have one year to utilize the KLC resources.
In the seven years KLC has provided Leadership Transformation Grants, the organization has given 334 grants, trained over 9,000 people and partnered with over 240 organizations across Kansas.
Applications are open through Sept. 12. Any organization from Kansas can apply but those most suited for the grant are in the following sectors: business, education, faith, government and nonprofit.
To learn more or apply, visit https://kansasleadershipcenter.org/grants/.