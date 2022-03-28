WICHITA – In an effort to address the systemic challenges that make it hard to start and grow local businesses in rural communities, the Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) recently launched a two-week listening tour with stops planned in Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.
The tour marks the opening phase of “Heartland Together,”a partnership with the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation (EMKF) to strengthen support for entrepreneurs in those four Midwestern states.
From March 21 to April 5, KLC facilitators will conduct listening sessions in more than 20 communities to elevate the conversation of healthy entrepreneurial ecosystems and build local civic engagement capacity. Several of the listening sessions will be facilitated in Spanish.
"At the Kansas Leadership Center, we believe that anyone can exercise leadership at any time. We know that leadership at scale is required to create the conditions necessary for a thriving local business community," said Dennis Clary, director of custom civic engagement at KLC. "Thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, we are excited to step out on this listening tour to foster leadership for stronger, healthier and more prosperous Heartland communities.”
Heartland Together listening sessions will take place in the following cities, towns and communities:
- Nebraska: Sidney, Ogallala, McCook, Norfolk, Holt County/O’Neill, Grand Island
- Kansas: Liberal, Cowley County, Hutchinson, Dodge City, Liberal, Independence
- Missouri: Carthage, West Plains, Joplin, Maryville, Kirksville
- Iowa: Belmond, Iowa Falls, Marshalltown, Marion County
"Stronger communities depend on new and diverse ventures, what we traditionally refer to as entrepreneurship. We further know the success of entrepreneurs depends on the environment that supports them – their ecosystem,” said Lucy Petroucheva, civic engagement manager at KLC. “We are eager to learn more about the challenge of ecosystem building to inform how we can help more people and communities achieve economic prosperity in the Heartland region.”