Marion County Record Building

A supporter with a box of donuts early Wednesday turns away from the locked door of the Marion County Record. The woman, who declined to give her name, returned later and successfully delivered the donuts in a show of support for the paper.

 MAX MCCOY/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA – House Minority Leader Vic Miller said on Aug. 22 he would introduce legislation to take away a magistrate’s power to authorize a search warrant, addressing one problematic aspect of the circumstances surrounding the raid on the Marion County Record.

Miller, a Topeka Democrat, said he hopes the proposal will launch a conversation that could expand to other revisions in state law, and prevent the issue from fading by the time the Legislature reconvenes in January.

