Wichita will open a variety of family-friendly events and shows as part of the upcoming Christmas season, including the state’s largest holiday lights display.
Botanica’s Illuminations, an award-winning event with more than 2 million lights, will open Friday and continue through Jan. 4, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Horse-drawn carriage rides are available at Bradley Fair from 1 to 7 p.m. each Sunday through Dec. 22. Carriage rides are also available in Old Town starting Friday.
The Wichita Mayor’s Tree Lighting and Lights on the River will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Attendees can ride trolleys from 4 to 7 p.m. to Old Town from the Wichita Boathouse to see holiday lights.