According to a recent economy contribution analysis, the 20 colleges and universities that comprise the Kansas Independent College Association contributed over $1.1 billion to the state’s economy in FY 2021. Analysis also concluded the economic activity of the system supported or sustained 8,271 jobs throughout the state. The study was conducted by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis.
“The private, nonprofit colleges and universities of Kansas play an essential role in growing Kansas’ economy – through talent development and opening the doors of educational opportunity for the citizens of Kansas,” said Matt Lindsey, president of the Kansas Independent College Association. “It’s also important to note that through their annual operations and the impact of alumni after graduation, our colleges and universities have a significant impact on their local economies and the state as a whole.”
“Economic analysis is an objective way to measure the significance of an organization in the state and regional economy. The private, nonprofit colleges and universities in Kansas clearly make a major contribution to their local, state, and regional economies economically and societally,” said Nichole Parker, a principal partner at Parker Philips.
Key findings in the study included:
- The $1.1 billion total economic contribution of Kansas’ independent colleges and universities in FY 2021 included $859.2 million direct and $234.2 million indirect and induced spending, and was the result of operational spending, capital spending (three-year average), payroll and benefits paid to employees, student spending and visitor spending.
- The operations of Kansas’ independent colleges and universities support or sustain a total of 8,271 jobs – 3,654 jobs are at the colleges and universities themselves.
- Through its local spending and the jobs it supports or sustains, Kansas’ independent colleges and universities generate $65.7 million in state and local taxes.
- The students, staff and faculty of KICA colleges and universities contribute an estimated $10.1 million annually in charitable giving and volunteerism.
In addition to the significant impact of campus operations, the report also found that the income being added into the economy as a result of graduates obtaining post-secondary education is significant. The total number of alumni living and working in the state is more than 115,000. Each year, these alumni generate $1.9 billion in economic impact, support and sustain 11,600 jobs, and contribute $115.5 million in state and local taxes. These impacts are based on the added value of earning a degree or credential from a KICA college or university, not alumni full wages.