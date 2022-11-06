Friends University
According to a recent economy contribution analysis, the 20 colleges and universities that comprise the Kansas Independent College Association contributed over $1.1 billion to the states economy in FY 2021. Analysis also concluded the economic activity of the system supported or sustained 8,271 jobs throughout the state. The study was conducted by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis.

 “The private, nonprofit colleges and universities of Kansas play an essential role in growing Kansas’ economy – through talent development and opening the doors of educational opportunity for the citizens of Kansas,” said Matt Lindsey, president of the Kansas Independent College Association. “It’s also important to note that through their annual operations and the impact of alumni after graduation, our colleges and universities have a significant impact on their local economies and the state as a whole.”

