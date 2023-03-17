Kansas House passes school choice bill tied to SPED funding

During a House hearing on the substitute for Senate Bill 83, Republican Rep. Kristey Williams pointed to declining test scores among low-income students and said families need alternatives to public schools.

 BLAISE MESA/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

WICHITA – The Kansas House narrowly passed a bill March 15 that would raise teacher pay and increase funding for special education while also establishing a far-reaching school choice program.

The vote sets up a potential quandary for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who supports additional funding for special-ed but opposes voucher-type programs that fund private schools with state dollars.

0
0
0
0
0