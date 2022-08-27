College Costs

State Treasurer Lynn Rogers joins House Democrats on Aug. 25 to outline a three-piece, $44 million package of tax reforms designed to alleviate the cost of higher education in Kansas.

 TIM CARPENTER/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA – Democratic Kansas House candidate Kim Zito earned an undergraduate degree in 1997 and finished graduate school a decade later, but she still grapples with unpaid college loan debt.

President Joe Biden’s new federal loan forgiveness initiative would slash federal student loan balances of millions of people by as much as $20,000. It wouldn’t offer relief to Zito because she took out private loans to attend New York University and University of London.

