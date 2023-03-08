Kansas House agrees to raise legal smoking age to 21

TOPEKA — The Kansas House passed legislation on March 2 to raise the legal age for tobacco products from 18 to 21.

House Bill 2269 – which applies to the sale, purchase or possession of cigarette and tobacco products – would bring Kansas into compliance with federal law. The House granted initial approval after a brief debate, then declared an emergency in order to take immediate final action.

