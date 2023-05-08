RRH Safety

Hospital administration across is Kansas is currently pushing for legislation to expand the criminal code in an effort to enhance the safety of health care workers, like those at Rock Regional Hospital.

 FILE

OVERLAND PARK — Hospital administrator Alan Verrill recalled the horror of a patient delivering a knock-out punch to a nurse who fractured her skull falling to the floor.

The nurse was wheeled directly from the offending patient’s room to the hospital’s intensive care unit. She went through six months of rehabilitation, but didn’t return to bedside nursing.

