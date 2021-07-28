The Kansas Honor Scholars Program has been a KU tradition since 1971 and has honored more than 150,000 high school seniors – from all 105 Kansas counties and nearly 360 high schools – for ranking academically in the top 10 percent of their class.
It was designed to promote academic excellence in secondary education.
After extensive study, the University of Kansas Alumni Association’s national board of directors has voted unanimously to retire the Kansas Honor Scholars Program in 2021.
The Association will redirect financial and staff resources to provide increased KU scholarships for Kansas students, as well as enhanced recruitment of prospective KU students and mentoring and career resources for current students.