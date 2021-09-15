The Kansas Honor Flight is returning to action this year after a one-year hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The honor flight seeks to honor veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War by providing them with trips to Washington, D.C. Veterans are greeted with crowds of people welcoming them home when they return.
The first of 10 flights this year began Aug. 25. All but two of the welcome home celebrations are set for the baggage claim area of the Eisenhower National Airport terminal. The other two will be held at the ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 2098 S. Airport Rd.
Veterans will be welcomed home at various times at approximately 1 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 28, as well as Oct. 8, 15, 29, and 29, and Nov. 5. For more details, visit www.kansashonorflight.org.