Udall Tornado

Town of Udall was ravaged in a 1955 tornado, which was later rated an F5 based on the intense damage it caused.

 COURTESY/NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICES

Author Jim Minick said he wanted to honor survivors’ true stories of the deadliest tornado in Kansas history by making his new book nonfiction.

Minick, a Virginia-based writer and university professor, talked about his book, “Without Warning: The Udall Kansas Tornado,” and the inspiration behind it during a webinar hosted by the Kansas Historical Society on Sep. 13. Minick said over Zoom that the idea for the book was formed in 2011, when his sister-in-law told him about her hometown of Udall being blown away by a tornado more than 60 years ago.

