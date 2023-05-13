COVID Lawsuit

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly used her unilateral authority to block approval by Republican legislators settlement of a COVID-19 lawsuit filed by a Wichita business.

 SHERMAN SMITH/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA — Republican legislators on the State Finance Council pushing May 11 to settle a lawsuit filed by the owner of a Wichita fitness gym temporarily closed in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic were thwarted by Gov. Laura Kelly’s opposition to the deal.

Attorney General Kris Kobach’s staff recommended the State Finance Council, which includes the governor as well as GOP and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate, endorse a financial solution to the case brought by Omega Bootcamps and owner Ryan Floyd.

