Kansas front and center in new Exploration Place film

Scenes from harvest, along with other trademark Kansas experiences, were captured by drone cameras for Exploration Place’s latest film, “Kansas: An Immersive Dome Experience.”

 COURTESY/EXPLORATION PLACE

Homegrown project showcases beauty, wonder of the Sunflower State

WICHITA – Exploration Place is getting set to premiere an immersive movie experience later this month, one that has been custom-made for the giant, 60-foot screen in its Dome Theater. Produced by a Wichita-based team over the last 18 months, “Kansas: An Immersive Dome Experience” will take viewers on an enthralling journey to more than 40 locations across the state.

0
0
0
0
0