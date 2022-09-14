Kansas front and center in new Exploration Place film

Homegrown project showcases beauty, wonder of the Sunflower State
WICHITA – Exploration Place is getting set to premiere an immersive movie experience later this month, one that has been custom-made for the giant, 60-foot screen in its Dome Theater. Produced by a Wichita-based team over the last 18 months, “Kansas: An Immersive Dome Experience” will take viewers on an enthralling journey to more than 40 locations across the state.
The movie was filmed entirely by drone, allowing a unique perspective of the beautiful scenery and landmarks of the Sunflower State. In addition to majestic landscapes, wildlife, industry and agriculture, the presentation includes remarkable, never-before-seen drone footage of the tornado that struck Andover in April 2022.
“From the outset, our goal was to create a love letter to Kansas,” said Adam Smith, Exploration Place’s president and CEO, “something that makes local residents feel proud, while giving tourists a whole new perspective of the state. We feel that we have achieved the goal, in a unique experience that can only be fully appreciated in the immersive environment of our Dome Theater.”
Cinematography was provided by three drone operators based in Wichita: Jeremy Miller (Drone-tography); Kevin Stebral (Pro-UAVision); and Matthew Kesterson (Three1Six Photography). An original score was also composed and recorded by Wichita’s Trevor Stewart, internationally recognized as a virtuoso Chapman Stick musician. The film was edited by Nate Jones, Exploration Place’s multimedia specialist, using a virtual reality headset that accurately simulated the immersive qualities of the Dome Theater.
“Kansas: An Immersive Dome Experience” is 25 minutes long and will be shown daily in The Dome beginning Sept. 16. The movie is presented by Cargill, with additional support from the K. T. Wiedemann Foundation, Trust Company of Kansas and more than 100 other donors who supported a campaign on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform.
Filming began in April 2021 and covered more than 40 locations across the state. Sites featured in the film include:
Syracuse Sand Dunes Park, Syracuse
Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park, Oakley
Monument Rocks and Castle Rock, Gove County
Rock City Park, Minneapolis
Coronado Heights, Smoky View
Cathedral of the Plains, Victoria
Chase County Courthouse, Cottonwood Falls
Kansas State Capitol, Topeka
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, McPherson County
Orso Falls, Chautauqua County
Cowley State Fishing Lake, Arkansas City
Dodson International Parts, Rantoul
Mural at the Mill, Salina
Sunflowers, buffalo, wild horses, windmills
Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center
Keeper of the Plains (day and night)
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum