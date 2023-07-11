Last month, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas attorney general’s office boasted about a new joint effort that seized 25,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills — suspected of containing fentanyl — in Wichita.
The seizure was part of what the agencies are calling the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team, an enforcement effort focused on “identifying and disrupting fentanyl trafficking and distribution networks,” according to a news release.
“The joint fentanyl impact team is something that really reflects the need for cooperation among law enforcement and dealing with the fentanyl crisis,” said Attorney General Kris Kobach, who oversees the KBI.
But drug policy experts, including those at the Drug Policy Alliance, say enforcement and seizure efforts like these don’t work.
“It’s really just a whack-a-mole effect,” said Matt Sutton of the Drug Policy Alliance. “As long as we continue with that approach of supply-side interdiction, increased enforcement, we will continue to see a more dangerous drug supply. We will continue to see more overdoses.”
According to the state, 678 people died in 2021 from drug overdoses.
Increased enforcement efforts coupled with harsher penalties for distributing fentanyl is common in just about every state as legislators react to the growing number of overdose deaths.
Kansas state law was amended this year to make manufacturing a fentanyl-related substance in pill or capsule form an harsher felony sentence.
Drug policy experts equate new enforcement efforts against fentanyl to the War on Drugs started by President Richard Nixon, which critics say ultimately didn’t stop the supply of illegal drugs.
“Constituents want to know that somehow this issue is being addressed,” Sutton said.
“But really … at the end of the day, that’s not going to solve the problem. The only thing that is really going to solve the problem is addressing the demand by really ensuring that people have the public health resources that they need.”
Kobach said critiques of law enforcement efforts aren’t always accurate.
“I think it's hard to make a blanket statement that new enforcement techniques always fail because some enforcement measures are easily counteracted,” he said.
“Others are not so easily evaded or gotten around. And I think some of our new ones are going to be
New studies show that enforcement efforts actually lead to more overdose deaths as people who use drugs search for an alternative when the supply is diminished through seizures.
“It’s hard to … isolate in a scientific study and say, ‘OK, this is what happened because of this enforcement effort,’” Kobach said.
Other efforts from the attorney general’s office to address the fentanyl crisis include an awareness campaign broadcast statewide by television stations.