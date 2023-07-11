Fentanyl Color.jpg

This photo shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation.

 COURTESY

Last month, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas attorney general’s office boasted about a new joint effort that seized 25,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills — suspected of containing fentanyl — in Wichita.

The seizure was part of what the agencies are calling the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team, an enforcement effort focused on “identifying and disrupting fentanyl trafficking and distribution networks,” according to a news release.

