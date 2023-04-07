Medicaid Enrollment

Renewal paperwork for the Kansas Medicaid program, KanCare, is shown – with the first reviews of the program since the pandemic starting last month.

 PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY SAMANTHA HORTON/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

More than 500,000 Kansans face a review over the next year to see if they still qualify for Medicaid – the first check on eligibility since the pandemic prompted a temporary change in rules three years ago.

That same federal declaration of a public health emergency effectively added tens of thousands to the state’s KanCare Medicaid program – people who could now lose that government health insurance – by temporarily barring states from stripping away the coverage.

