Spring break visitors can celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 13 mission at the Cosmosphere from March 14 through 29 and enjoy extended hours until 7 p.m. from March 14 through 22. To learn more about the Apollo 13 mission and the Cosmosphere’s role in the 1995 movie “Apollo 13,” guests can explore the Cosmosphere’s new exhibit: Apollo 13: A Mission of Survival.
The Smithsonian affiliated museum is the home of the authentic Apollo 13 spacecraft. Restored on-site, the authentic spacecraft – Odyssey – calls the Cosmosphere home. SpaceWorks, a division of the Cosmosphere specializing in restoration, replication and exhibit design also had a major role in re-creating the mission for Hollywood and the 1995 film.
For more information, visit www.cosmo.org, or contact 620-665-9334.