Seeking to expand transfer opportunities for higher education and benefit the entire state, the Kansas Community Colleges and Kansas Independent Colleges associations recently signed a Global Transfer and Course Articulation agreement.
After the implementation of the agreement, any student awarded an Associate of Arts (A.A.) or Associate of Science (A.S.) from a Kansas community college shall be deemed as having fulfilled the general education requirements of their choice of any Kansas independent institution. This consistent coordination and ease of transfer is intended to help ensure students graduate on time, with less cost, and with the goal of keeping students in Kansas.