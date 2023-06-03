Food Insecurities

Paige Olson, southeast Kansas advocate for Kansas Appleseed, opens the Topeka Hunger Action Summit with an introduction about food insecurities in Kansas on May 31 at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. The summit allowed for the public to come together and talk about hunger in their communities and what they see in their profession.

 SAM BAILEY/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA – When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, Paige Olson was struggling to provide for her Iola family of five, unsure when their next meal would come.

Olson talked about her struggles as part of a Kansas Appleseed summit May 31 at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. Olson, southeast Kansas advocate for Kansas Appleseed, and her colleagues met with the public to address the needs of Kansans and available resources.

