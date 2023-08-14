Sports Betting 1

Online sports betting apps hammer users with promotional bet offers. Kansas taxpayers subsidize those offers because state lawmakers made them tax-free.

 PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CARLOS MORENO/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

Kansas taxpayers subsidize the millions of dollars nationwide sports gambling apps hand out to bettors for their initial wagers that get them in the habit of gambling.

The new sports betting industry also makes hardly any revenue for the state, amounting to a small drop in the bucket of the state’s multi-billion dollar operating budget.

0
0
0
0
0