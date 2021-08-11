The KanShare Library Consortium (including libraries in Derby, Mulvane and Rose Hill) are joining together to launch KanRead – a book club with a related series of programming – in August.
Each week during the KanRead program, a different participating library will host a unique activity centered around a story from “Grimm’s Fairy Tales.” Derby will focus on Snow White in week three of the program, while Mulvane will have an activity based on Frederick and Catherine the following week, and Rose Hill’s theme in week five will be Sleeping Beauty.
At the end of the program in October, Andover Public Library will host an event that will include food trucks, prize raffles and entertainment provided by Priscilla Howe.
Information on the program – and passports – will be available at participating libraries starting Aug. 16, with patrons also able to pick up limited copies of “Grimm’s Fairy Tales” at that time.