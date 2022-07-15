WICHITA – For more than 50 years, the John C. Pair Horticultural Research Center in Haysville has been studying trees, shrubs, flowers, turfgrass, fruits, vegetables – and now even industrial hemp – to see which varieties grow best in Kansas.
Since 1971, K-State plant researchers at the Pair Center have looked for the greenest turf grasses, maple trees with the best fall color, the toughest evergreen trees, the most drought-tolerant plants, and more in order to recommend the best plants to grow in the weather extremes of south central Kansas.
To provide the public a behind-the-scenes look at this research, the John C. Pair Horticultural Research Center will host a public open house from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6. The open house is designed for all ages of the community and will include tours, interactive booths, kids’ activities, tram rides and more.
Tours of various research trials will be given throughout the day, and highlights include:
· Best tree recommendations for Kansas
· Best evergreen trees for Kansas
· Industrial hemp trials and uses
· Cover crop benefits
· Tree research on Maples, Elms, Crabapples and Pines
· Organic sweet potato production
· Turfgrass varieties
“This is a one-of-a-kind facility that many residents of Kansas don’t even realize is tucked into their own backyards,” said Matthew McKernan, K-State Research and Extension agent in Sedgwick County, and one of the event’s organizers. “We want to invite people to come out and discover everything that the Pair Center has to offer in order to help them be more successful gardeners.”
McKernan added that “whether you are growing trees, lawns, food crops or flowers, the research that happens every day at the Pair Center supports the success of local greenhouses, nurseries, sod farms, landscape companies and, ultimately, the success of every single home gardener.”
The open house is scheduled as a come-and-go event. Admission is free. There will be time to see current research, talk to the experts, and get answers to gardening questions.
The event is being hosted by K-State Research and Extension, the Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardeners, and staff at the John C. Pair Horticultural Research Center.
For more information, contact Matthew McKernan at 316-660-0140 or by email at mckernan@ksu.edu.