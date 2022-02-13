WICHITA – Sedgwick County’s Kansas State Research and Extension Office will hold its 2022 Design & Grow Gardening Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on March 5. The workshop will provide ideas and information for beginning and seasoned gardeners alike. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn, collect new ideas, and find inspiration for both the garden and landscape.
This year’s event will offer limited (and socially distant) seating for those who would like to attend in person, and also a virtual option for those who prefer to attend from home via Zoom. Zoom links and handouts will be emailed to Zoom participants prior to the workshop. For in-person attendees, the event will be hosted at Sedgwick County Extension Education Center, 4-H Hall,7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita (at the intersection of 21st and Ridge Road).
The Design & Grow Gardening Workshop will include the following topics/presentations:
· Bug-O-Mania: Get to Know the Good & Bad “Bugs” in the Landscape – Learn about the major beneficial insects commonly found in the landscape. Dr. Raymond Cloyd, KSU Horticulture Entomology/Plant Protection Specialist, will also share how to distinguish them from the top 10 garden insect/mite pests that you may want to manage.
· Gardening the Naturalistic Way – Explore this trending gardening style with Extension Master Gardener Laura Knight, and discover how native and non-native plants can increase biodiversity, provide better habitat for fauna, and increase year-round interest in gardens.
· 10 Critical Steps for Growing Healthy Trees & Shrubs – Learn about the important steps to follow for growing healthier trees and shrubs in order to improve plant growth. Matthew McKernan, Horticulture Extension Agent, will share tips for planting and caring for trees and shrubs.
The cost to attend, either in person or virtually, is $5 per person until Feb. 25. After that date, the cost will be $10 per person. Registration will close on March 3.
Seating is limited, so register early at: https://tinyurl.com/designandgrow2022.