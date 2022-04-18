Resurfacing will start soon on K-53 near Mulvane.
The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves a mill and hot-mix-asphalt overlay on K-53 from the east city limits of Mulvane to the K-53/K-15 junction in Sumner County. The length of the project is almost a third of a mile.
The work is slated to begin around April 20 and be completed around April 23.
During the work, traffic will be restricted to one lane and controlled by a pilot car and flaggers. Motorists should be prepared to stop and face delays of up to 15 minutes.
Pearson Construction, of Wichita, is the primary contractor for the $109,328 project.