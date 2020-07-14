A nearly 9-mile stretch of K-15 in Cowley and Sumner counties will be resurfaced by the Kansas Department of Transportation.
The work – totaling $1.6 million – is scheduled to begin July 20 and is expected to be completed around early August, depending on the weather.
The resurfacing on K-15 will be from the east city limits of Udall, in Cowley County, through Sumner County to the Sedgwick County line. The work will involve milling and a hot-mix asphalt overlay.
During the work, traffic will be controlled by a pilot car. Motorists should be prepared to stop and face delays of up to 15 minutes.
Cornejo & Sons is the main contractor for the project, which consists of two contracts totaling $1,603,808.